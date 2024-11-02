Zverev beats Tsitsipas, joined by Rune, Humbert, Khachanov in Paris Masters semis

PARIS: Alexander Zverev advanced to the semifinals of the Paris Masters by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-4 on Friday and knocking the Greek player out of contention for the ATP Finals.

The third-seeded German saved the only break point he faced.

Zverev, the French Open runner-up, next faces 2022 champion Holger Rune for a shot at the title. He's into his third Paris semifinals in the past four years, though he's never won the hard-court tournament.

The first break point opportunity came in the 11th game as Tsitsipas struggled with his first serve. Zverev got the break for 6-5 on an unforced error.

Tsitsipas then saved two set points but squandered his only break point chance with his 17th unforced error before Zverev closed out the set.

Zverev broke again in the third game of the second set to take full control. He rattled off 12 straight points in his final three service games.