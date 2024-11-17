Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz

TURIN: Jannik Sinner has his first ATP Finals crown firmly in his sights after crushing Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday to set up a title decider with Taylor Fritz, the man he beat to win the US Open two months ago.

Roared on by a partisan home crowd in Turin, Sinner extended his winning streak to 10 matches with another dominating display which showed why he is the first Italian to top the ATP's end-of-season world rankings.

The 23-year-old has reacted to losing last year's final to Novak Djokovic by displacing the Serbian tennis icon at the top of the game, winning seven tournaments this season including his debut Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open before triumphing in New York in September.

Sinner barely gave Ruud time to breathe as he rattled off the first three games and took the first set in half an hour, before sweeping to a comprehensive victory.

"It's a great, great feeling. It's really special playing here," said Sinner.

"It's a really important tournament, last year we lost the final, this year we've got a chance to try again and do better than we did last season.

"But regardless of how it goes tomorrow it's been an emotional week with some great moments."

Ruud, who hadn't played Sinner for three years before Saturday, compared the shots he faced to "rockets" and was struck by how much he has improved.

"You feel like unless you hit a ball with really good depth or close to the sidelines, and even if you hit close to the sidelines but not fast enough, he's going to rip it back at you," Ruud told reporters.

"I got to practice with him here earlier leading up to the tournament. He also kicked my ass there. In a way I knew what I was facing today."