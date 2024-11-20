22 Grand Slams, two decades and a legacy for a lifetime — Rafael Nadal bids adieu

That is what Nadal, the player, was. Paris, known for its delicate art, revolutionary political thoughts and remarkable delicacies, became his own backyard for a few days in the middle of the year. Roland Garros had once said, "Victory belongs to the most tenacious." The quote is engraved on the Philippe Chatrier court, the picturesque venue that has witnessed all of Nadal's 14 titles on clay. Those are the best ones to describe him not just in Paris but in general. Such was his character on the field that he was not going to let go of things easily.

He was a fighter. A philosopher-fighter at that who was happy with what he got. He was often asked about not having the most number of Grand Slams and from his answers one could tell that did not bother him at all. He has always maintained that someone was always going to have a bigger house than his. You can't keep being miserable over that. Be happy with the house you've built. But that never meant being complacent or giving up. He was happy because he knew he had given it his all. He was at peace because he knew he had given it everything he had in him. So now he doesn't have to look back and say if only 'I had tried harder'. Cause there's nothing more he could have done. That is why he has always been satisfied with the result.