Zheng into US Open quarter-final after record 2:15 a.m. finish

The powerful 21-year-old Zheng is only the second Chinese woman to appear in two quarter-finals in New York after Li Na in 2009 and 2013.
China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates her victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match on day seven of the US Open tennis tournament on early September 2, 2024.
China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates her victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match on day seven of the US Open tennis tournament on early September 2, 2024.(Photo | AFP)
NEW YORK: China's Zheng Qinwen reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second time with victory over Donna Vekic in a record late finish for a women's match of 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Seventh-seed Zheng won 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-2 against her 24th-ranked Croatian opponent who she also defeated in the Paris Olympics final four weeks ago.

The early morning finish beat the old record of 2:13 a.m. from 2021 when Maria Sakkari defeated Bianca Andreescu in a last-16 tie.

"I like to play in the night session. Here in New York it's my first time," said Zheng in front of a few hundred spectators in the 24,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It's two in the morning, it's incredible. Thanks to the fans who have stayed to support me."

Zheng will next face world number two Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her in the last-eight in 2023 as well as in the final of the Australian Open in January.

Zheng edged a tight first set against Vekic where she didn't face a single break point before the experienced Croatian levelled the last-16 clash.

However, Zheng finished the stronger and claimed her place in the next round.

