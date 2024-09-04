'Drinks on me!': Aryna Sabalenka finds a new way to get crowd support at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka joked about a new way to try to sway a crowd to cheer for her during a US Open match: Bribe them with booze.

A year ago, Sabalenka lost to American Coco Gauff in the final at Flushing Meadows as a partisan crowd loudly backed the champion. Now Sabalenka will face another American, Emma Navarro, in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday.

So after her victory in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Sabalenka was asked by on-court interview Pam Shriver what she might do “to try and get a few more people on your side?”

Sabalenka chuckled and told the folks in Arthur Ashe Stadium: “Drinks on me tonight?”

Then, repeating that offer to the thousands of spectators, Sabalenka added, “Please give me some support in the next match.”