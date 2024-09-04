US Open: Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz to meet in all-American semi-final in New York

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have set up an all-American semi-final at the US Open with victories on Tuesday, guaranteeing that a US player will feature in the final of the country’s Grand Slam tournament for the first time in 18 years.

The 20th-seeded Tiafoe reached the final four at Flushing Meadows for the second time in three years after his quarter-final opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, stopped playing due to an injury in the fourth set. Tiafoe was leading 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-1 when Dimitrov retired from the match, providing an anticlimactic ending to a contest that was not necessarily of the highest quality.

“It’s not the way I want to get through,” Tiafoe said, “but obviously happy to get through. Another semi-final here. Incredible.”

A glimpse of the uneven play from both players: Dimitrov held three set points in the tiebreaker at 6-3. On the first, he double-faulted. On the second, he double-faulted again. On the third, Tiafoe double-faulted, handing over that set.

Earlier in the day, Fritz advanced in a far more satisfying manner, watching as his higher-ranked, more accomplished opponent's final errant forehand landed wide. Fritz dropped his neon-coloured racket, clenched both fists, and screamed, “Come on!” He gathered himself and his equipment, walked to the net for a hug with the No. 4 seed, Alexander Zverev, who has twice been a Grand Slam runner-up, then stepped to the centre of Arthur Ashe Stadium, spread his arms wide, and yelled again, “Come on!”

After years of climbing the rankings, becoming the top American man in tennis, and coming close to making a breakthrough at one of the sport's four most important events, Fritz finally succeeded on home soil, beating Zverev 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach a major semi-final for the first time.

The 12th-seeded Fritz, a 26-year-old from California, entered the day with an 0-4 record in Slam quarter-finals. Now, on Friday, he will take on longtime friend Tiafoe, a 26-year-old from Maryland who lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 US Open semi-finals. Fritz holds a 6-1 head-to-head edge over Tiafoe as professionals.

“It’s the biggest match of mine and Taylor’s lives. We’ve known each other for so long. I’ve been playing against him since the 14-and-under tournaments,” Tiafoe said during an on-court interview. “So to be able to play him here… is going to be awesome. I know we’re two Americans, but I hope you’re all with me come Friday.”