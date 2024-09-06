Australians Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell advance to US Open men's doubles final

NEW YORK: After falling just short in the last Grand Slam tournament, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have another shot at a men's doubles title at the US Open.

The Australians advanced to the championship match by defeating Americans Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Thursday.

Thompson and Purcell, the No. 7 seeds, will face the No. 10-seeded German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in Saturday’s final.

Thompson and Purcell had held three championship points at Wimbledon in July before Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara rallied to edge them out 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (11-9).

Lammons and Withrow, seeded 13th, had earlier knocked out the three-time defending US Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the third round.

Krawietz and Puetz, on the other hand, defeated the fourth-seeded team of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, who won the French Open title in June, 6-3, 6-7 (9), 6-4 on Thursday.