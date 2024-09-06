Pegula rallies to reach first grand slam final at US Open

NEW YORK: Jessica Pegula shrugged off a sluggish start and came back from a set and a breakdown at the US Open to defeat Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, securing a place in her first Grand Slam final.

The 30-year-old Pegula, seeded No. 6 and hailing from New York, has now won 15 of her past 16 matches and will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Saturday.

Sabalenka, last year's runner-up to Coco Gauff at Flushing Meadows, returned to the championship match by holding off a late surge to defeat No. 13 Emma Navarro of the US 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Things did not look promising for Pegula early on: Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, unseeded after missing about 10 months due to wrist surgery, showcased every bit of her versatility and creativity — traits that make her difficult to contend with on any surface. The slices, the touch at the net, and the serve-and-volleying were all on display.

Ten of the match's first 12 winners came off Muchova’s racket. The first set lasted 28 minutes, with Muchova winning 30 of its 44 points. She then grabbed eight of the first nine games and was one point away from leading 3-0 in the second set.

However, she couldn’t convert a break point, mishitting a forehand volley, and everything shifted. Quickly, the 52nd-ranked Muchova went from being unable to miss a shot to being unable to land one.

Pegula then shifted gears, demonstrating the confident brand of tennis that saw her eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek, a five-time major champion, in straight sets on Wednesday. Pegula had previously been 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals before that breakthrough.

It took Pegula some time to find her stride on Thursday, but once she did, she was unstoppable. All told, she won nine of 11 games, a surge that not only flipped the second set in her favour but also allowed her to race to a 3-0 lead in the third.