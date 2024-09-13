India banks on doubles specialist Balaji to lead Davis Cup tie against Sweden

STOCKHOLM: For the second consecutive Davis Cup tie, India is relying on doubles specialist N Sriram Balaji to play singles, as captain Rohit Rajpal decided on Friday to have him open the World Group I contest against Sweden. Balaji will compete alongside Ramkumar Ramanathan on the opening day.
Balaji, who played singles in Pakistan earlier this year on grass courts, will now open the indoor tie against Swedish number one Elias Ymer (ranked 238) on Saturday. India’s top-ranked player, Ramkumar Ramanathan (ranked 332), will face Leo Borg (ranked 603), the son of legendary Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg, in the second singles match. The two have not previously met on the ATP Tour.
Ramkumar and Balaji are also set to play doubles on Sunday against Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson, alongside the reverse singles. However, the doubles line-up may change if the score is tied at 1-1 by the end of day one.
India’s top singles player, Sumit Nagal, made himself unavailable for the tie due to a back issue, while Sasikumar Mukund, the next best option, was not considered for selection. Captain Rajpal explained that although Niki Poonacha, the other singles option, was fit, the team management had strategic reasons for choosing Balaji.
Both Balaji and Ramkumar have powerful serves and prefer to charge the net, which is exactly the approach Rajpal wants them to take on Saturday by aiming for shorter points.
“Niki is fit, the physios have worked hard, but the whole purpose is that we do not want to play to their (Sweden's) strategy of staying back and playing around. We have our own strategy, both these guys like to get in and play from the net. We want to take pressure to the other side,” Rajpal told PTI after the draw ceremony.
Rajpal noted that Poonacha was also capable of following this strategy but hinted at other plans for him. "I am keeping a few cards close to my chest." It is most likely that Poonacha will play doubles on Sunday.
While Rajpal admitted he would have preferred Ramkumar to open the tie due to his vast experience — it will be Ramkumar’s 15th Davis Cup appearance, compared to Balaji’s fourth — he still saw advantages in having Balaji face Sweden’s number one.
"I would have been happier if Ram had started, but under the circumstances, this is also good that Balaji gets their number one. If he can deliver, that will be a wonderful start," Rajpal said.
As for India’s chances in the tie, Rajpal believes it is evenly matched. "It is 50-50. Whoever handles the pressure better, and plays better on big points, will come out a winner."