India banks on doubles specialist Balaji to lead Davis Cup tie against Sweden

STOCKHOLM: For the second consecutive Davis Cup tie, India is relying on doubles specialist N Sriram Balaji to play singles, as captain Rohit Rajpal decided on Friday to have him open the World Group I contest against Sweden. Balaji will compete alongside Ramkumar Ramanathan on the opening day.

Balaji, who played singles in Pakistan earlier this year on grass courts, will now open the indoor tie against Swedish number one Elias Ymer (ranked 238) on Saturday. India’s top-ranked player, Ramkumar Ramanathan (ranked 332), will face Leo Borg (ranked 603), the son of legendary Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg, in the second singles match. The two have not previously met on the ATP Tour.

Ramkumar and Balaji are also set to play doubles on Sunday against Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson, alongside the reverse singles. However, the doubles line-up may change if the score is tied at 1-1 by the end of day one.

India’s top singles player, Sumit Nagal, made himself unavailable for the tie due to a back issue, while Sasikumar Mukund, the next best option, was not considered for selection. Captain Rajpal explained that although Niki Poonacha, the other singles option, was fit, the team management had strategic reasons for choosing Balaji.

Both Balaji and Ramkumar have powerful serves and prefer to charge the net, which is exactly the approach Rajpal wants them to take on Saturday by aiming for shorter points.