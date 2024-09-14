US beats Slovakia to join Germany, Spain, Australia in Davis Cup finals last eight

ZHUHAI: The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after defeating Slovakia 3-0, a result that also sent unbeaten Germany through from the same group.

Spain also advanced when four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz beat France's Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3. Veteran Roberto Bautista Agut claimed the first singles match against Arthur Fils 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in Valencia. Spain's victory ensured Australia's progression from Group B.

In Zhuhai, Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. converted four of his six break points to overcome Slovakia's Lukas Klein 6-4, 6-3, while Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima fired eight aces in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jozef Kovalik.

The U.S. also won the doubles. Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, who lost the men's doubles final at the Paris Olympics last month, rallied to defeat Klein and Norbert Gombos 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-1, winning 15 of the last 16 points.

Meanwhile, Italy kept their defence alive by beating Belgium 2-1 indoors in Bologna. Matteo Berrettini edged past Alexander Blockx 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, not breaking the 253rd-ranked teenager in the final set until the last game. Zizou Bergs pulled off an upset, defeating Italy’s No.1 Flavio Cobolli 6-0 in the third set to even the tie.

In the deciding doubles, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, who surprisingly lost to Brazil on Wednesday, came through in straight sets on Friday. After two ties each in Group A, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands will vie for two spots on Sunday, with Italy facing the Dutch, and Belgium taking on winless Brazil.

In Group D, Britain missed a chance to qualify after losing both singles matches in a 2-1 defeat to Argentina, leaving the group delicately poised heading into Saturday. Tomás Martín Etcheverry secured a 6-2, 7-5 win over Dan Evans, who last month played the longest match at the U.S. Open since tiebreakers were introduced in 1970. Francisco Cerundolo followed by defeating surprise U.S. Open semi-finalist Jack Draper 7-6 (4), 7-5. Although Britain won the doubles, the tie was already decided.

Four groups are competing in four cities this week to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two teams from each four-team group will advance.