tennis elbow

During an India-Serbia World Group Playoff Davis Cup tie in 2014, one journalist wondered why Indian tennis’ various stakeholders continued to use big events (Olympics, Davis matches et. al.) as a sort of sideshow to have a go at each other. When the scribe asked this question to a leading All India Tennis Association (AITA) official at a press conference, the official demurred. Minutes after this official presser ended, a smaller, impromptu one began with another official. In this presser, there was more dirty linen than in an overworked house-keeping section of a five-star hotel. It’s a different decade. The actors have changed. The players in 2014 are no longer there. The make-up of the AITA is different. But as ever in Indian tennis, the negative news stories keep piling up in and around Davis week.

If word on the street is anything to go by, a top Indian businessman from a familiar State -- no, not either of them -- will run to take control of AITA at the upcoming election next week. If all goes well, the tennis enthusiast won’t shy away from reshaping AITA in his own image. “You may hear some good news,” was how one person put it to this daily earlier this week. It may just be the ‘cultural shift’ Rohan Bopanna had wanted when he posted about the sport’s current Indian condition. Indian tennis needs one. You remember that meme? The one with ‘call the ambulance, but not for me’. With Indian tennis, right now it’s ‘call the mortuary because I’m about to die’.

If any sport in the country can do with some much-needed oxygen to get the blood flow going again, it’s tennis. A lot of people — players, administrators, journalists covering the sport and coaches — have vented their frustration about its insane ability to keep pressing the self destruct button. Actually, at some level, even that is wrong. Self destruction, by its very nature, suggests there’s some foundation, some promise. Hope. Here, there’s nothing. Not even a facade.