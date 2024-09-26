Going to take another 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion: Paes

MUMBAI: Tennis legend Leander Paes believes India needs at least a decade to produce another Grand Slam champion, urging former players to nurture young talent to transform the nation into a sports superpower capable of not only hosting the 2036 Olympics but also winning medals.

"I think it's probably going to take another 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion. I think that the focus needs to be on the grassroots base level and then the feeder system coming up, then you churn out the numbers," Paes said on the sidelines of the auctions of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) here on Wednesday.

"I 100% believe we have tremendous talent in India, but I believe it's people like myself along with the governance, along with the whole sporting fraternity, to reach out to that talent in rural areas in places where maybe those children are not as fortunate as you and I, to have the parents who gave us that platform to stand on.

"I think it's a responsibility for us to reach out there and find that talent, test that talent and once you pick it, bring it into academies where you nurture the talent," added Paes, who was recently inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame.

India is aspiring to host the 2036 Olympics and finish in the top 10 in the medals tally and Paes said former players can play a pivotal role in making that dream of making the country a sports superpower.

"I really feel that if India is going to be a powerhouse to showcase ourselves at the 2036 Olympics, we've got 12 years to do it," said Paes, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles.

"I humbly believe that people like myself and people in governance can make a big push to make India a powerhouse in sport and showcase ourselves not by just holding the Olympics, god willing we'll get it, and we'll have to work hard to get it, because the competition is fierce.

"But also if and when we get it, to actually win lots of medals, that's really the victory in my opinion."