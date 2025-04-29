Australian doubles player Max Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban

SYDNEY: Australia's two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has accepted an 18-month doping ban, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old in December took a voluntary suspension, describing himself at the time as "devastated" and saying he had not intended to break anti-doping rules.

Purcell has admitted receiving intravenous vitamin infusions of more than 500ml on December 16 and 20, 2023. The limit under the World Anti-Doping Code is 100ml in a 12-hour period.

His ban will end on June 11, 2026, taking into account time served out of the sport.

He will also forfeit results and prize money for the period between December 16, 2023 and February 3, 2024.

Purcell's co-operation and information sharing with the ITIA allowed for a 25 percent reduction in sanction, it said.

ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse said: "This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that."

Writing on Instagram, Purcell said: "I have accepted the mistake I made and will make sure I'm even more diligent with everything regarding the integrity of the sport."

Purcell won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles title alongside fellow Australian Matt Ebden and the US Open crown in 2024 with Jordan Thompson.

In his social media post, Purcell said he had been unable to sleep and eat properly because of his worries over the case.

"I'm so glad this is finally over for me and I can move on with my life," he added.

It is the latest doping controversy in tennis.

Former women's number one Iga Swiatek is back in action after last year accepting a one-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

Men's number one Jannik Sinner has been out of action since accepting a three-month doping ban in February after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March last year.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is due to return before the Rome Open, which runs from May 7-18.