Madrid Open players took blackout in stride, enjoyed time away from cellphones

MADRID: Many of the tennis players who endured the power outage that brought Spain and Portugal to a standstill and disrupted the Madrid Open tournament on Monday said they actually enjoyed some of their time off the grid.

A total of 22 matches had to be postponed because of the several-hours-long blackout that affected most of Spain and Portugal. Play resumed Tuesday with a packed scheduled and players talking about how they coped without power and cellphone connection.

"It was fine," 10th-ranked Daniil Medvedev said. "I tried a couple of times in my life to use my phone less, but you can't because you have to do a bank transfer, you have your coach calling you, your wife, your kids. You are going to lose the connection. When I am not with my wife, she calls me so I can talk to the kids."

The power went off at about noon and was only restored late at night in most parts of Madrid. Players and fans were told to leave the Caja Magica tennis complex after organizers postponed all remaining matches for the day.

"It's not really possible, but once you don't have the opportunity (to use your phone), I loved it," Medvedev said. "We had a great sandwich dinner, because there was no hot food ... We were just enjoying and in the end, it was perfect timing. Around 10:30 p.m. the power was on, a small time on the phone, and then go to bed. It was perfect."