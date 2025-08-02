2-time defending champion Jessica Pegula upset by Sevastova in 3rd round in Montreal

MONTREAL: Two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula was eliminated in the third round of the National Bank Open, falling 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Anastasija Sevastova on Friday.

Sevastova, a 35-year-old from Latvia who was ranked 11th in 2018 but has fallen to 386th, broke the third-seeded Pegula six times on 10 chances.

"Somehow, I was down 2-0 in the second set and started to play better and better," Sevastova said. "Third set, I played really good. "Just trying to stay on the court as long as possible."

In the night session, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland routed Eva Lys of Germany 6-2, 6-2. The second-seeded Swiatek advanced to face 16th-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark, a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

"It's always fun here," Swiatek said. "It was a solid match so I'm happy to have a chance to play another one here. The match was different from how we played each other last time. I just focused on myself and knew what my plan was."

Sevastova has played 24 WTA Tour-level matches in four years. She got a spot in the main draw with a protected ranking because of a knee injury. In March 2024, in her fourth tournament back from maternity leave, she tore her ACL at the ATX Open

"It's tough, but I think I'm a fighter, also on court," Sevastova said. "I didn't want to give up. This was really about coming back and showing that you can do it after a torn ACL, after such a setback. It was like unfinished business."