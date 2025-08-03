Top seed Alexander Zverev, defending champ Popyrin book ATP Toronto quarter-final

TORONTO: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to an ATP Toronto Masters quarter-final against defending champion Alexei Popyrin as his fourth-round opponent Francisco Cerundolo was forced to retire with an abdominal injury on Saturday.

Germany's Zverev secured a 6-4, 1-0 victory, Argentina's Cerundolo taking a medical timeout after the fifth game and finally calling a halt after less than an hour on court.

Australia's Popyrin won his ninth straight match in Canada, beating ninth seed Holger Rune 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The 26th-ranked Aussie profitted from nearly 40 unforced errors from his Danish opponent, who has been taking occasional advice from Andre Agassi.

With Popyrin on the horizon, Zverev said he was headed back to the practice court after his abbreviated victory, but he paid tribute to Cerundolo first.

"He's an incredible player, we have a close personal relationship," Zverev said of Cerundolo. "I know about abdominal injuries.