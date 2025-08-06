Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton set up all-American semifinal in Toronto

TORONTO: Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton won Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open, setting up the first all-American semifinal in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in 15 years.

The second-seeded Fritz beat No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4). He hit 20 aces, including one that finished off the match.

"It was clean," Fritz said of his performance. "I'm happy with everything."

Shelton, the No. 4 seed, then beat No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-4. The 22-year-old reached the semifinals of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

The matchup Wednesday between Fritz and Shelton will be the first time since Andy Roddick beat Mardy Fish at Cincinnati in 2010 that two American met in an ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

Fritz won their only previous meeting in 2023 at Indian Wells.

"He's a big-match player," Shelton said. "He's been carrying the flag for the United States in the big tournaments as of late. He's clutch, serves well. We're great friends.

"It's a match that I'm really excited about."

Andy Roddick was the last American men's player to win a Grand Slam when he won the U.S. Open in 2003.