Canadian teen Victoria Mboko completes dream run in Montreal with first WTA Tour title

MONTREAL: Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko completed a dream run to the National Bank Open title Thursday night, overcoming a slow start and swollen right wrist to beat Japanese star Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The 18-year-old Mboko — who will jump from 85th to 25th in the world — won her first WTA Tour title and joined Faye Urban in 1969 and Bianca Andreescu in 2019 as the only Canadians to win the home event in the open era.

Mboko dropped to her knees after Osaka fired a shot into the net as a raucous packed house burst into cheers around center court. The winner then ran to hug her family and coaches in the courtside box.

"When I had that winning moment and seeing so many people standing up and cheering for me, it was kind of a surreal experience," said Mboko, who was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Congolese parents and grew up in Toronto. "I would have never thought something like this would have came so suddenly. It just proves that your dreams are closer than they (seem)."

The crowd was so rowdy, the umpire repeatedly asked fans to "please be quiet during the points."

"It's been an incredible week here in Montreal," Mboko told the fans. "Montreal, je vous aime!"

After the match, when the crowd applauded Osaka with some yelling mixed in, she said, "Thanks, I guess," and did not congratulate Mboko. Osaka later declined to speak to the media.