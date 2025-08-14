A look at Venus Williams' tennis career and comeback. She's returning to the US Open at age 45

Venus Williams is back on the professional tennis tour at age 45 and will be returning to the U.S. Open next week for her first Grand Slam competition in two years.

She received a wild-card entry for singles from the U.S. Tennis Association on Wednesday — she will be the oldest player in that event in New York since Renee Richards was 47 in 1981 — after earlier getting one for mixed doubles.

Here is a look at the career of Williams, who owns seven Grand Slam titles in singles, 14 in women's doubles with her younger sister, Serena, and two in mixed doubles, plus a record five Olympic tennis medals:

Venus Williams' pro tennis debut came in 1994

Williams, who was born in Lynwood, California, on June 17, 1980, played her first WTA tournament in Oakland in October 1994, at 14. In the first round, Williams faced Shaun Stafford, the 1988 NCAA singles champion, and won 6-3, 6-4. In the second round, Williams lost to Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, who would retire with four Grand Slam trophies.

The first Grand Slam event for Venus Williams was the 1997 French Open

Her Grand Slam debut came at Roland-Garros in 1997, eliminating Naoko Sawamatsu in the first round and losing to Nathalie Tauziat in the second. Later that year, Williams played in the U.S. Open for the first time and reached the final before losing to Martina Hingis.

The 1998 Australian Open featured the first Venus vs. Serena matchup

Venus beat Serena — who is 15 months younger — in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open, the first of 31 meetings as pros. Serena went 19-12, 11-5 in Slam matches.