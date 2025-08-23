Coco Gauff hires Aryna Sabalenka's former serving coach, Gavin MacMillan, before the US Open

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff was as aware as anyone, of course, that her tour-worst double-fault total is a significant problem, so she fired one of her coaches on the eve of the U.S. Open and brought aboard the serve doctor who helped No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka work on her issues with that part of the game.

"I do know I needed to make a change — technical change — to it, and I don't want to waste time continuing doing the wrong things," Gauff said Friday at Flushing Meadows, where she won the first of her two Grand Slam titles in 2023.

The year's last major tournament begins Sunday.

"I know where I want to see my game in the future," the 21-year-old American said. "I'm not going to waste time playing the way I don't want to play."

So she hired Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics coach credited with rebuilding Sabalenka's serving motion in 2022.

The next year, Sabalenka won her first major championship, then followed with two more, including at the 2024 U.S. Open. She's back in New York as the defending champion and has been atop the WTA rankings for more than a year; the serve is now a key element in her success.