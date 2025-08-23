Maria Sharapova, Bryan brothers to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova has never been the type to look back on her accomplishments. Joining the International Tennis Hall of Fame has given her a chance to do just that.

"Wow, there was a lot of sacrifice. There was a lot of hard work," she said on Friday, a day before she was to be enshrined along with the dominating doubles brothers, Bob and Mike Bryan. "And, boy, was it worth it."

One of 10 women ever to win an individual career Grand Slam, the telegenic Sharapova became an instant star when she won Wimbledon in 2004, beating two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the final. She also won the U.S. Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and 2014 and was the first Russian to reach No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings.

Sharapova also helped Russia win the team competition now known as the Billie Jean King Cup in 2008, and she claimed a silver medal in singles at the 2012 Olympics, losing to Williams in the final.

And she earned millions of dollars more in endorsement deals than prize money, appearing in fashion shoots and sharing the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition with supermodels.