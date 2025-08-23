US women keep reaching Slam finals and claiming titles. Can an American man win the 2025 US Open?

It's been 22 years since an American man won a Grand Slam title

Fritz's appearance in the 2024 U.S. Open final was the first time in 15 years that a man from the United States even earned the right to play for a major singles championship. Fritz, No. 6 Shelton, who is 22, and No. 17 Tiafoe, 27, each has participated in Slam semifinals twice; No. 14 Paul, 28, has been that far once.

"Taylor getting to the final of the U.S. Open is going to fuel Tommy, Ben and Frances. ... That's always the way it's been with this generation: They spark each other," said U.S. Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan, a 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion who is being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday. "They see themselves making the final of a Grand Slam now. It is not unattainable. It's not impossible."

All four have spent time in the top 10. Indeed, when Shelton cracked that milestone in June, he joined Fritz and Paul to give their nation three representatives in that elite group for the first time since 2006.

Now what's missing is that elusive trophy.

"I can't wait for it to happen," Shelton said Friday, "and we kind of move on to a different question."