Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers enter tennis hall, with surprise appearance by Serena Williams

NEWPORT: Serena Williams made a a surprise — and early — appearance at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, emerging from behind the stage to introduce "former rival, former fan and forever friend" Maria Sharapova for her induction on Saturday night.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who will be eligible for her own enshrinement in 2027, drew gasps and shrieks from the crowd at the Newport shrine.

"There are only a few players in my career who challenged me to be the very best, every single time we stepped out on the court," Williams said. "Maria Sharapova was one of them. Whenever I saw her name next to mine in the draw, I made sure I practiced harder."

And the feeling was mutual.

"It's a gift to have someone who motivates you to reach those heights. And I'll forever be grateful for bringing out the best in me," Sharapova said in her acceptance speech. "We both knew no other way than to fight our hearts out. ... We both hated to lose more than anything on this earth, and we both knew that the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy."

The first Russian woman ever to reach No. 1 in the rankings and one of 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, Sharapova was joined in the Class of 2025 by dominating doubles team Mike and Bob Bryan. The twin brothers finished their speech with one of their trademark chest bumps.