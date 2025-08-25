2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu wins a match in New York for the 1st time since her title

NEW YORK: Emma Raducanu finally ended her winless rut at the U.S. Open, earning her first victory at the Grand Slam tournament since taking the 2021 title there as an 18-year-old qualifier, eliminating Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 in just 62 minutes on Sunday.

"Of course, I'm very, very pleased," Raducanu said, noting that it had been a while since she came out on the right side of a score in New York, "so it's extra special."

After her surprising championship four years ago, which remains her only tour-level trophy, Raducanu lost in the first round at Flushing Meadows in 2022, missed the tournament in 2023 — when she had operations on both of her wrists and an ankle — and again exited in her opening match a year ago.

"First rounds are always difficult, especially at a Slam," Raducanu said Sunday. "There are always nerves."

But Raducanu, who is now 22, has been enjoying something of a renaissance this season, putting in strong performances, even in a pair of losses to No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and lifting her ranking from outside the top 70 to No. 36 this week, leaving the 22-year-old from Britain just outside the seedings at the U.S. Open.