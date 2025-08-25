Djokovic improves to 19-0 in the first round of the US Open, wins his first match since Wimbledon

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic looked tired. He looked hurt. And at times Sunday night, he just looked old.

Djokovic overcame all that and improved to 19-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open, battling through some leg troubles to beat Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

But the 38-year-old acknowledged concern after laboring through the middle of his first match since Wimbledon.

"I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points," Djokovic said.

Djokovic had his hands on his knees multiple times in the second set and received treatment for a blister on his right big toe after it. But after having his serve broken in the first game of the third set, he won the next five games to regain control.

It was the 24-time Grand Slam champion's first match since falling to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals, when he struggled with an upper left leg injury, and one that made it tough to tell if he remains a real contender to win a fifth title in Flushing Meadows. He rolled through the first set in just 24 minutes, then looked weary in a second set that took nearly an hour longer.