A cut above: New-look Alcaraz eases past Opelka at US Open

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz unveiled a striking new hairstyle before giving Reilly Opelka the chop at the US Open on Monday.

The 22-year-old arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium sporting a severe military-style crew cut for his night match with the American.

While Alcaraz's new look failed to impress some -- close friend and fellow player Frances Tiafoe called it "terrible" -- it did not distract the streamlined Spaniard from the task at hand as he motored to a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 first-round victory over the 6ft 11in Opelka.

Alcaraz could not hide his delight with his performance against his big-serving opponent. "Today was a really difficult one," Alcaraz said.

"Reilly is a great, tough player. I couldn't get the rhythm that I wanted to get but I'm just really happy with what I did today. I did a great performance today."

Asked about his new look, Alcaraz smiled.

"I think I've got to ask the people if they like it or not," he said, to cheers from the New York crowd. "I think they like it."

Alcaraz, who won the first of his five Grand Slam singles titles at the US Open in 2022, took control with a break in the fifth game of the first set, retaining that advantage before serving out to love.

After saving two Opelka break points before holding for 3-3 in the second set, Alcaraz seized his chance in the 11th game, breaking for a 6-5 lead before holding to take a 2-0 stranglehold on the contest.

The third set went with serve until the ninth game, when Alcaraz once again scored a decisive break to take a 5-4 lead.

A long forehand return from Opelka gave Alcaraz three match points, and he converted the first of those with a scorching forehand down the line to advance.

Alcaraz will face Italy's Mattia Bellucci in the second round.