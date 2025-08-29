US Open foes Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko get into a tense back-and-forth after match

NEW YORK: U.S. Open opponents Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got into a face-to-face argument on the Court 11 sideline right after Townsend won their second-round match 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday.

Townsend, an American who is ranked No. 1 in doubles, said Ostapenko, a Latvian, who won the 2017 French Open, told her she has "no class" and "no education."

A reporter asked Townsend, who is Black, whether she thought there were racial undertones to those comments.

"I didn't take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being 'not educated' and all of the things, when it's the furthest thing from the truth," Townsend responded.

"So whether it had racial undertones or not, that's something she can speak on," Townsend said. "The only thing that I'm worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament."

Ostapenko later posted on social media about "how many messages I received that I am a racist."

"I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world. For me it doesn't matter where you come from," she wrote.

After the two players met at the net for a postmatch handshake, they stayed near each other instead of going their separate ways, as usually happens. The 25th-seeded Ostapenko wagged a finger at Townsend as they spoke.