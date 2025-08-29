Venus Williams wins a US Open women's doubles match for the 1st time since 2014 — without Serena

NEW YORK: Venus Williams insists she is not a good doubles player. The 14 major championships she and Serena won together tell a different story.

Without her younger sister by her side, Williams showed Thursday she's still got it. Williams won a women's doubles match at the U.S. Open for the first time in more than a decade, teaming with Leylah Fernandez to defeat the sixth-seeded pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez 7-6 (4), 6-3.

When it was over, the 45-year-old Williams did her signature twirl-and-wave and called Fernandez "the best partner I ever played with — outside of Serena." The 22-year-old Canadian even reminded Venus of Serena.

"Our energy really matched each other in terms of determination, in terms of not giving up, in terms of really still just focused and dialed in in every single thing," Williams said. "That felt amazing because I never really played with a partner — outside of Serena, obviously — who had that kind of mentality, so it was really fun."

Williams and Fernandez, the 2021 singles runner-up at Flushing Meadows, were heavy fan favorites at a nearly-full Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the chair umpire had to ask the crowd multiple times to quiet down.

The spectators gave Williams and Fernandez a standing ovation after they claimed the opening tiebreaker despite trailing 5-2 in that set — and rose again to cheer after the match ended in 90 minutes.