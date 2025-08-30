Alcaraz, Djokovic into US Open last 16 as Sabalenka avenges defeat

Djokovic milestone

Djokovic, 38, meanwhile was clinical in his win over Norrie in the evening session, which sends him into a fourth round tie against German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff.

"Coming into any match you really want to win in straight sets without any drama but obviously that's not possible," said Djokovic after becoming the oldest man to reach the US Open last 16 since Jimmy Connors in 1991.

"It's good that I get tested," he added. "I'm still trying to find my rhythm and my groove on the court."

Djokovic's fourth round opponent Struff dealt a blow to American hopes of a first home US Open champion since 2003 with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) defeat of popular 17th seed Frances Tiafoe.

"I don't know how to recover from this, to be honest with you," Tiafoe said. "I haven't been this down in a very, very long time."

Tiafoe's exit came after another disappointing loss for US fans, with big-serving Ben Shelton departing the Louis Armstrong Stadium in tears after being forced to retire after the fourth set of his match against French veteran Adrian Mannarino.

Shelton, 22, was leading 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 when he began to feel pain in his left shoulder. He played on but threw in the towel after Mannarino took the fourth set.

"I'm not a guy who would retire if I could continue," said a dejected Shelton.

With Shelton and Tiafoe exiting, it was left to last year's beaten US Open finalist Taylor Fritz to lift home hopes, and the fourth seed delivered in an evening victory over Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym, winning 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 6-4.