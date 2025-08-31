US Open: Commanding win for Bhambri and Venus; Bopanna and Kadhe bow out

NEW YORK: India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus dismantled the American duo of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien but Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe exited the US Open after losing their respective first round matches here.

The 14th-seeded India-New Zealand pair of Bhambri and Venus won 6-0 6-3 in what was a clinical performance, as they lost just three games in the match.

Bhambri and Venus did not drop a single game in the opening set and maintained the momentum in the second set, breaking their opponents early and closing out the match with authority.