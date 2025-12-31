'Sincaraz' set to dominate 2026 tennis season as Djokovic nears possible final year

SYDNEY: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set for more world domination in 2026, starting at the Australian Open, while Aryna Sabalenka is bubbling with confidence as she chases further Grand Slam success.

The new season gets under way on Friday with the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, headlined by women's world number two Iga Swiatek and men's world number three Alexander Zverev.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, who is pursuing a third Melbourne Park trophy, starts at the Brisbane International from January 4-11 in a stellar field also boasting Australian Open champion Madison Keys and fourth-ranked Amanda Anisimova.

Alcaraz and Sinner, or "Sincaraz" as they have been dubbed, play an exhibition in South Korea on January 10 in their only warm-up before the Australian Open eight days later.

While Spanish sensation Alcaraz bumped his Italian rival from the season-ending world number one spot, Sinner had the last laugh by edging him to retain his ATP Finals title in Turin.

It capped a stellar year in which Sinner retained his Australian Open crown and added a landmark triumph at Wimbledon among six titles, despite missing three months over a doping ban.

"I feel like a better player than last year," said Sinner after completing his 2025 campaign with 58 wins and just six defeats.

"A lot of wins and not many losses. And in the losses I had, I tried to see the positive thing and tried to use it to evolve me as a player."

Alcaraz was similarly dominant, clocking a 71-9 win-loss record with eight titles including the French Open and US Open. But he is yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, losing to Novak Djokovic in the last eight in 2025.

It is the only Slam missing from his resume and the 22-year-old will start afresh with a new coach after his shock split from Juan Carlos Ferrero, who mentored him since he was 15.