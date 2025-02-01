Players from 14 nations at ATP Challenger in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's International Tennis Championship 2025 will be organised by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association from Feb 2 to Feb 9 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam, Chennai.

In this edition of the tournament players from 14 countries will be participating. The top seed is Billy Harris of Great Britain ranked 127 now among the top 8 players in Great Britain. He is followed at No 2 by Lloyd Harris of South Africa ranked 135.The other seeds are Duje Ajdukovic (CRO-138), Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN-169), Sho Shimabukuro (JPN - 191) Timofey Skatov (KAZ-194), Alexis Galarneau (CAN-198), Khumoyun Sultanov (UZB - 216) and Aslan Karatsev (222). Anne Bees of Canada will be the ATP Supervisor, she will be assisted by Santhosh Venkatraman (referee) and P Saravanan (Chief of Officials).

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar and Karan Singh, members of India's current Davis Cup team, the former two being from Tamil Nadu, have been given wild cards for the Main Draw.

TNTA is celebrating 2025 as its centenary year.

"On behalf of TNTA, I thank the Government of Tamil Nadu and all the sponsors for their consistent support to tennis over the years. The conduct of international tournaments such as the ATP Challenger enable Indian players to excel on the world stage and has encouraged TNTA to embark on an ambitious Player Development program called THE NEXT LEVEL, an effort to provide financial and technical support to top Tamil Nadu juniors to enable them to play to their potential and achieve tennis excellence. Rethin Pranav, 17 years old from Karur, who has been a part of the programme became the National Men's Singles Champion and was one of two Indians to participate in the Australian Open Junior Singles event in 2025,'' said Vijay Amritraj, President of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.