Players from 14 nations at ATP Challenger in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's International Tennis Championship 2025 will be organised by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association from Feb 2 to Feb 9 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam, Chennai.
In this edition of the tournament players from 14 countries will be participating. The top seed is Billy Harris of Great Britain ranked 127 now among the top 8 players in Great Britain. He is followed at No 2 by Lloyd Harris of South Africa ranked 135.The other seeds are Duje Ajdukovic (CRO-138), Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN-169), Sho Shimabukuro (JPN - 191) Timofey Skatov (KAZ-194), Alexis Galarneau (CAN-198), Khumoyun Sultanov (UZB - 216) and Aslan Karatsev (222). Anne Bees of Canada will be the ATP Supervisor, she will be assisted by Santhosh Venkatraman (referee) and P Saravanan (Chief of Officials).
Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar and Karan Singh, members of India's current Davis Cup team, the former two being from Tamil Nadu, have been given wild cards for the Main Draw.
TNTA is celebrating 2025 as its centenary year.
"On behalf of TNTA, I thank the Government of Tamil Nadu and all the sponsors for their consistent support to tennis over the years. The conduct of international tournaments such as the ATP Challenger enable Indian players to excel on the world stage and has encouraged TNTA to embark on an ambitious Player Development program called THE NEXT LEVEL, an effort to provide financial and technical support to top Tamil Nadu juniors to enable them to play to their potential and achieve tennis excellence. Rethin Pranav, 17 years old from Karur, who has been a part of the programme became the National Men's Singles Champion and was one of two Indians to participate in the Australian Open Junior Singles event in 2025,'' said Vijay Amritraj, President of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.
''It is a privilege for me to head TNTA in this memorable year, the 100th year. Looking back at what has happened in Tamil Nadu tennis in a century - the tremendous achievement of players on the world and national stages, the conduct of tournaments, international, national and local, organization of club events and the implementation of development programmes - in spite of constraints, I am filled with great pride. All of this was only possible due to the dedication, integrity and enthusiasm of each President and Secretary and all the council members, the consistent support of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the enthusiastic sports-loving public of Tamil Nadu over the last 100 years. We do want to mark the occasion in a special manner and will keep you informed as we go along," he added.
Entry for spectators to witness the matches is free. The qualifying event is on Sunday 2nd February 2025 and the playing sessions of the Main Draw will start on Monday the 3rd February and will be played from 10 am continuing under floodlights if required. The Doubles finals will be played on Saturday 8th February 2025 while the singles finals is slated for Sunday 9th February 2025.