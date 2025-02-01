Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver's trophies are back after being taken in stolen car amid LA fires

International Tennis Hall of Fame member Pam Shriver has her trophies back, regaining the dozen or so pieces of hardware that were in a car stolen from the hotel where she was staying after evacuating from her home during the spread of devastating wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.

"It was an interesting chapter. I wish the trophies could talk," Shriver said in a telephone interview Friday. "I would like to have known where they've been."

Shriver won 21 Grand Slam doubles championships — all but one alongside Martina Navratilova — a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics and a total of 111 doubles titles. Shriver, now a TV commentator and coach, was inducted into the sport's Hall in 2002.

Like so many other LA residents, Shriver left her home as part of a mandatory evacuation as the fires spread. In the end, she said, her home was fine.

But while she was staying at a hotel, a car that contained some of her personal belongings, including family photos going back decades, was taken. The car still has not been recovered, Shriver said, but the trophies were dropped off in boxes placed outside the hotel about 10 days later, and she finally got them back this week.