Tennis

Berrettini shocks Shimabukuro in Chennai Open ATP Challenger

Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan wins first round match while four Indians fail in final qualifying fixture
Italy's Jacopo Berrettini beats Sho Shimabukuro on Monday
Italy's Jacopo Berrettini beats Sho Shimabukuro on MondayP Ravikumar
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Italy's Jacopo Berrettini, the younger brother of former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, caused the first big upset in the main draw of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger with a straight sets win over sixth seed Sho Shimabukuro.

Berrettini, ranked No. 324 in the world won 6-3, 7-6 against Shimabukuro. In the other main draw match held fifth seed Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan defeated Italy's Enrico Dalla Valle 6-2, 6-1 to move into the last 16.

Meanwhile, the four Indians in action on Monday failed to win their final round in the qualifying draw against higher-ranked opposition. In the qualifying draw, all four Indians who won their matches on Sunday failed to repeat their success in the final round of qualifying. 21-year-old Chirag Duhan battled hard before falling in a third set tiebreak to seventh seed Yurii Dzhavakian 4-6, 6-1, 7-6. Dev Javia also went to three sets against Egor Agafonov before going down 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Second seed Kimmer Coppejans, fourth seed Hynek Barton, fifth seed Eric Vanshelboim and 11th seed Maxim Zhukov joined Dzhavakian and Agafonov as qualifiers in the main draw.

Results: (Singles):

Main Draw First Round:

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) bt Enrico Dalla Valle (ITA) 6-2, 6-1; Jacopo Berrettini (ITA) bt Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) 6-3, 7-6.

Final Round of Singles Qualifying:

Maxim Zhukov bt Gueymard Wayenburg (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) 6-1, 6-0; Hynek Barton (CZE) bt Olaf Pieczkowski (POL) 6-3, 6-3; Eric Vanshelboim (UKR) bt Manish Sureshkumar (IND) 6-2, 6-3;

Egor Agafonov bt Dev Javia (IND) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Yurii Dzhavakian (UKR) bt Chirag Duhan (IND) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

tennis
Chennai Open ATP Challenger

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com