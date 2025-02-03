Berrettini shocks Shimabukuro in Chennai Open ATP Challenger

CHENNAI: Italy's Jacopo Berrettini, the younger brother of former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, caused the first big upset in the main draw of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger with a straight sets win over sixth seed Sho Shimabukuro.

Berrettini, ranked No. 324 in the world won 6-3, 7-6 against Shimabukuro. In the other main draw match held fifth seed Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan defeated Italy's Enrico Dalla Valle 6-2, 6-1 to move into the last 16.

Meanwhile, the four Indians in action on Monday failed to win their final round in the qualifying draw against higher-ranked opposition. In the qualifying draw, all four Indians who won their matches on Sunday failed to repeat their success in the final round of qualifying. 21-year-old Chirag Duhan battled hard before falling in a third set tiebreak to seventh seed Yurii Dzhavakian 4-6, 6-1, 7-6. Dev Javia also went to three sets against Egor Agafonov before going down 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Second seed Kimmer Coppejans, fourth seed Hynek Barton, fifth seed Eric Vanshelboim and 11th seed Maxim Zhukov joined Dzhavakian and Agafonov as qualifiers in the main draw.

Results: (Singles):

Main Draw First Round:

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) bt Enrico Dalla Valle (ITA) 6-2, 6-1; Jacopo Berrettini (ITA) bt Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) 6-3, 7-6.

Final Round of Singles Qualifying:

Maxim Zhukov bt Gueymard Wayenburg (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) 6-1, 6-0; Hynek Barton (CZE) bt Olaf Pieczkowski (POL) 6-3, 6-3; Eric Vanshelboim (UKR) bt Manish Sureshkumar (IND) 6-2, 6-3;

Egor Agafonov bt Dev Javia (IND) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Yurii Dzhavakian (UKR) bt Chirag Duhan (IND) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.