Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Ramkumar & Myneni go down in final

CHENNAI: The Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni finished as runners-up in the doubles event of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger after going down to Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi in Saturday's final.

The Japanese pair won 6-4, 6-4 at the SDAT Tennis stadium, Nungambakkam.

The unseeded Japanese duo of Mochizuki and Uesugi broke the serve of defending champions Ramanathan and Myneni once in each set to win the doubles trophy in one hour and seven minutes. This was the second ATP Challenger doubles title for Uesugi and for Mochizuki, who won the Wimbledon boys' singles title in 2019.

In the singles draw, unseeded Swede Elias Ymer stunned top seed Billy Harris of Great Britain. In a match that featured no breaks of serve and lasted for over two-and-a-half hours, the 28-year-old Ymer served 10 aces and saved all seven break point chances against his serve to win 7-6, 7-6 and advance to Sunday's final.

His opponent will be Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet, who ousted Czech Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 6-1 in the first semifinals of the day.

This was also the first meeting on the pro tour between the two players.

Ymer will be gunning for his seventh ATP Challenger singles title, his first since winning in Pune in November 2018, while 23-year-old Jacquet will be hoping to win his second title on the ATP Challenger Tour.

The Chennai Open is the first in a series of ATP Challenger events to be held in India. The tournaments to follow are scheduled to be held at Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru. Entry for spectators is free.

Results: Singles: Semis: Elias Ymer (SWE) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 7-6, 7-6; Kyrian Jacquet (FRA) bt Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Final: Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)/Kaito Uesugi (JPN) bt Saketh Myneni (IND)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) 6-4, 6-4.