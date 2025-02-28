Jannik Sinner's nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban

LONDON: The nomination of Jannik Sinner for the Laureus sportsman of the year award was withdrawn Thursday because of the top-ranked tennis player's three-month ban for his two positive doping tests nearly a year ago.

Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement that the Italian player's ban resulting from a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency prompted the decision.

"Following discussions by the Laureus Academy it has been decided that Jannik Sinner's nomination for this year's Laureus world sportsman of the year award is to be withdrawn," Fitzpatrick said.

"We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and — whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved — feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed."

Sinner and WADA announced the settlement on Feb. 15.