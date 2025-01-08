Cannot ever rule Djokovic out of title race: Sania Mirza

CHENNAI: Despite entering the Australian Open field as No 7 seed, Novak Djokovic’s lowest since 2018, former Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza believes that one cannot count the experienced player out yet. “Novak, the way that he had played at the Australian Open, he brings something special over there and having won that so many times, you can’t ever put him away,” Mirza told reporters ahead of the start of the competition in Melbourne.

“It’s probably the last two couple of years that we’re going to watch him play,” Mirza, who would resume her duties as a commentator at the Australian Open, said. “I think to be very honest, on the contrary, it’s going to be a problem for the title contenders. Nobody wants to see Djokovic in the quarterfinal. They would rather play him in the final. So, I think he’s going in with a great situation where the pressure is off to him right now,” she added speaking about the 10-time champion of the hard court in Melbourne.

Speaking about the women’s draw where defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has received the number one seed, Mirza believes the Belarusian star would go into the tournament as a title contender. Coming off of a win at the Brisbane International tournament, Sabalenka could add another title to her name Down Under. “I don’t know about dominate, but I think that she goes in as a favourite. I mean, I think that the court suits her. It’s playing fast. It’s hot in Australia. She likes the conditions there. She’s won there before. So I don’t know about dominate, but I definitely think she’s going as a pretty strong favourite,” Mirza mentions.