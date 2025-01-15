Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open’s 3rd round and still unbeaten in 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia: Coco Gauff stretched her unbeaten start to 2025 to seven matches and 14 sets by moving into the third round at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over 173rd-ranked Jodie Burrage of Britain at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

Gauff, the 2023 US. Open champion and a semifinalist at Melbourne Park a year ago, went through a bit of a rough patch in the second set, struggling with double-faults and dropping four games in a row to go from a break up at 3-1 to a break down at 5-3.

But when Burrage served for the second set, Gauff got back in control, using a four-game run of her own to end the contest.

“It was tough. She was serving really well, so I was just trying to manage that, honestly,” the No. 3-seeded Gauff said. “She really stepped her level up in the middle of the second set, so I was just trying to be offensive when I could.”

Gauff hit six of her seven double-faults in the second set, but was far steadier at the baseline overall, finishing the 1 1/2-hour match with 11 groundstroke unforced errors, compared to 37 for Burrage.

Each of Burrage’s final two service games ended with a double-fault; there were two in a row that made it 6-5.

From there, Gauff finished the job as she continues to try to find improvements with her serve and forehand, two shots she has been focusing on since late last season.