Fritz donates Melbourne prize money to help victims of LA fires

MELBOURNE: American world number four Taylor Fritz said Thursday he will donate his $82,000 first-round prize money from the Australian Open to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, calling the devastation "insane".

Fritz, who lives in California, made the gesture after reaching the Melbourne third round by beating Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.

First-round prize money is Aus$132,000 (US$82,000).

"I just want everyone to obviously stay safe, it's just insane what has happened," said the 27-year-old.

"I'm going to be donating my first-round prize money to LA wildfire relief funds.

"It's really the least I can do. Southern California is my home and LA was my home for a long time.

"I'm just doing what I can possibly do to help and I would encourage anyone else who can donate to help because a lot of people really need it."