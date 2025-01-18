Teen qualifier Tien surges into Australian Open last 16

MELBOURNE: Teenage qualifier Learner Tien on Saturday became the youngest man to reach the Australian Open fourth round since Rafael Nadal in 2005 when he overcame injured Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

The American 19-year-old won 7-6 (12/10), 6-3, 6-3 in Melbourne with Moutet collapsing clutching his leg in the third set before gingerly carrying on.

The victory extended Tien's remarkable tournament after he stunned last year's runner-up and fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller in round two.

No other American man his age has gone so far in Melbourne since Pete Sampras in 1990, with Tien's reward a clash against Italian Lorenzo Sonego or Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

"It feels great, obviously," said Tien.

"This has exceeded my expectations, what I was hoping for coming into this week.

"You go into every match believing you can win, but to be in the second week is amazing."