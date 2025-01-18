Veteran Monfils stuns fourth seed Fritz at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Gael Monfils said he was ready to "do some damage" after stunning fourth seed Taylor Fritz on Saturday to reach the last 16 at the Australian Open.

The 38-year-old Frenchman fought back 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to make the fourth round for a sixth time in his 19th Australian Open.

He is the second-oldest man to reach the last 16 at Melbourne Park after Roger Federer.

Fritz had been in sizzling form before he met Monfils, dropping just eight games in his two previous matches.

But the unseeded Frenchman was a different beast, unrelenting with his precision groundstrokes and booming serve to wear down the world number four.

Monfils, ranked 41, fired a warning ahead of the tournament when he won the Auckland Classic to become the oldest singles champion in ATP Tour history.

"The strategy was to hold the baseline and definitely change the tempo. Hit some big shots down the line and used some shape with my forehand, some slice with my backhand and served well," he said.

"I have a strong belief in myself, a strong belief I can still do some damage and with a little bit of luck we are in the second week of the Australian Open."