'He's got this dry British humour that is really, really fun': Djokovic hails coach Murray

Novak Djokovic: Well, there's a few things. You know, but I think main motivation and inspiration comes from really love for the game and competition drive. I just love getting out there and competing with young guys and being challenged and challenging others. And obviously in terms of history of the sport, winning as many tournaments as I possibly can and making more history in slams. Those are the events that count the most in our sport as long as I'm able to play on a high level really and get to the latter stages of the Grand slams and stay healthy. I feel like I want to keep going. I have the support of the closest people in my life which is essential to me. And I must admit it's not easy. There are days where I feel like I have to go through this again and again. Why do I need this? I have two children and I brought them now to Australia to be with me and it’s a hustle and you know how it is at times but you know I'm still trying to remind myself of really I mean how blessed and grateful I am to have the healthy body and still be able to play at this level. So I'm in another quarterfinals and you know I'm going to face one of the best players in the world Alcaraz's in few days time so you know this is this is what counts now hopefully I'll be yeah I'll be able to deliver my A game.

Sania Mirza: Yes, and we are glad that you are still playing. Trust us. We are not complaining at all. I want to ask you one more thing. Speaking of the support system, you have added someone new into your support camp, which is Andy Murray, somebody that we all played juniors with. And you are still playing. And one is coaching. One is asking you questions. So I want to know, how's it going? Are you going to let us in on some secrets that Andy's been sharing with you?

Novak Djokovic: Look, what I'm going to say is that he's as professional coach as he was as professional when he was a player. He's so dedicated and meticulous about his everyday chores. He's always prepared, making sure he analyses every opponent, my game. We communicate a lot on and off the court. We also have fun, a great guy has got this dry British humour that is really, really fun. You know, we've seen it over the years on Twitter. And now when I got a chance to spend a bit more time with him and get to know him, I really have only positive things to say about him and the way he approaches tennis and life. Just an honour to have him in my corner and so glad that already in the first tournament we are reaching the quarterfinals of a slam. So far, it's going well and hopefully we don't stop here.

Speaker: Novak, it's seemingly clear you're not stopping anytime soon and it's an honour to have you join us in our studios as well here in India. A lot of love from here to you over in Melbourne Park as well. We know you've got a big, big match-up that the entire world is going to be watching but congratulations on all the success and keep being the brilliant sporting ambassador that you are.

(Credit: Sony Sports Network’s EXTRAAA SERVE)