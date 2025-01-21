Alexander Zverev beats Tommy Paul to reach his third Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE: Alexander Zverev reached his third Australian Open semifinal with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0), 2-6, 6-1 win over 12th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States on Tuesday.

The No. 2-ranked Zverev had to save a set point in each of the first two sets but then dominated both tiebreakers.

Zverev is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up. He never has made it that far in Australia.

The German next plays the winner of a quarterfinal later Tuesday that he described as a “clash of generations” between 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who is 37, and four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz, 21.