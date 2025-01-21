Zverev primed for 'very intense' Australian Open semi-final

MELBOURNE: Alexander Zverev said Tuesday he believes he can reach the Australian Open final for the first time and is primed for a "very intense and high-level" clash to get there -- with Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz standing in his way.

The German battled into the semi-finals in Melbourne for a second straight year with victory over Tommy Paul, edging closer to his maiden Grand Slam title.

The world number two came good when it mattered in two tiebreaks on a hot and windy day for a 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 victory over the 12th-seeded American.

Zverev, 27, also reached the semis in 2020, losing to Dominic Thiem, and last year he crashed to Daniil Medvedev in five sets after holding a 2-0 lead.

Now into the last four of a Grand Slam for the ninth time, Zverev has never been able to be crowned champion in a decade of trying.

He will need to beat 10-time Melbourne winner Djokovic or Spanish third seed Alcaraz to reach Sunday's final.

"I'm going to prepare myself for a tough battle. I'm going to prepare myself for a very intense and high-level match," he said.

"I know I have the level. I've beaten them before. Hopefully I can do that again in two days' time.

"You're not going to get to the semis of a Grand Slam by not deserving to be there and not playing great tennis," he added.