Resilient Keys beats Svitolina to reach Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE: Madison Keys stormed back from a set down to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open Wednesday, beating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The American 19th seed moved into the last four at Melbourne Park for the third time, 10 years after her first, where she will meet either Iga Swiatek or Emma Navarro for a place in the final.

Keys, who will be 30 next month, leads the WTA Tour with 12 wins this season and is now on a 10-match unbeaten streak after lifting the Adelaide title.

She had to show her resilience to fight back against Svitolina, who held the upper hand in the early stages.

"I felt like I kind of just had to start playing a little bit more aggressive and try to get to the net a little bit quicker," admitted Keys, who had battled past former Melbourne finalists Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins on her way to the last eight.

"She was, you know, controlling a lot of the points and making me run.

"So I felt like I needed to try to get the advantage a little bit quicker.

"And luckily, I was able to do that," added Keys, who beat world number six Jessica Pegula in the Adelaide final and will now move back into the top 10 in the rankings.