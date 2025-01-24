Djokovic unsure if Murray partnership will go on after Melbourne exit

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic would not commit to working with Andy Murray again as his coach after the Serb retired from the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday with injury.

The 10-time Melbourne Park champion had just lost a first-set tiebreak to Alexander Zverev when he called it a day, unable to continue with a thigh muscle tear sustained earlier in the tournament.

Djokovic enlisted five-time Melbourne Park finalist Murray to help his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

It seemed to be working as Djokovic outsmarted Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, despite the injury.

"I don't know," said Djokovic when asked by reporters if the two tennis greats, who have 27 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic golds between them, might team up again.