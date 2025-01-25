'Young Federer' wins Australian Open boys' title

MELBOURNE: Henry Bernet achieved something Roger Federer failed to do by winning the Australian Open boys' title Saturday, with the young Swiss using comparisons to his illustrious compatriot as motivation.

Bernet beat American Benjamin Willwerth 6-3, 6-4 on his 18th birthday to join the likes of Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils in lifting the Melbourne trophy.

While Federer won six Australian Opens among his 20 Grand Slam titles, the junior crown was never among his silverware.

Both Bernet and Federer are Basel natives who came through the same tennis club, TC Old Boys Basel.

In other similarities, Bernet employs the same classic one-handed backhand that served Federer so well and he is now being coached by Severin Luthi, who was long by the Swiss great's side.

Asked how he would handle the inevitable comparisons as he joins the main ATP Tour, Bernet said: "I'm just trying to develop myself, kind of make my own journey.

"But obviously there's always going to be some comparisons. That's not a problem for me. It's a motivation."

He has only met Federer once, at last year's US Open.

"I would love to talk to him again," he said when asked whether he expected a phone call from the 43-year-old after his Australian breakthrough.