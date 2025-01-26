How Keys banished fear of failure to shine on the Grand Slam stage

MELBOURNE: Being told you will be a future world number one at the age of 14 is an extremely tough burden for any young athlete to carry -- just ask Madison Keys.

In a sport where success is measured in major trophies, it took the American another 15 years after winning her first WTA Tour match as a young teenager to become a Grand Slam champion.

She reached her first Slam semi-final in 2015 at Melbourne while still only 19.

Her first major final came two years later in New York, where nerves and fear engulfed her as she froze to be routed 6-3, 6-0 by Sloane Stephens.

On Saturday she finally broke out of her mental shackles by beating Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in an instant classic on Rod Laver Arena.

To do it, Keys had to overcome the demons eating away at her for years, constantly nagging that she was a failure. But how?

"Lots of therapy," she candidly admitted.

Keys always had the complete game from a young age: a great serve, quick feet, punishing groundstrokes and comfortable at the net.

But she could not rid herself of the anguish-inducing thought that she was letting down everyone around her by not winning one of tennis's greatest prizes.