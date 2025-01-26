Novak Djokovic posts scan of Australian Open injury for 'experts out there'

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic blasted "all sports injury experts" on Saturday when he posted the results of a scan which demonstrated the extent of the leg injury which shattered his Australian Open dream.

Djokovic left the court to a chorus of boos on Friday when he retired from his semi-final against Alexander Zverev after dropping the first set on a tie-break.

The 37-year-old said a tear in his upper left thigh, which was heavily strapped, had made it impossible for him to carry on.

Djokovic posted the results of an MRI exam he underwent in Melbourne which highlighted a large, dark area inside his thigh.

"Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there," wrote 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic above the image he posted to his official X account.