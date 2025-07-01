Tennis

Medvedev loses at Wimbledon in another first-round Grand Slam exit

The 2.01-meter (6-foot-6) Russian, a semifinalist at the All England Club the last two years, also exited the French Open in the first round.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's single match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's single match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025.(Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

LONDON: Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev is out of another Grand Slam tournament in the first round after losing to 64th-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 2.01-meter (6-foot-6) Russian, a semifinalist at the All England Club the last two years, also exited the French Open in the first round. And that followed a second-round loss at the Australian Open to 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien.

“For the moment, I’m not that worried,” said Medvedev, who is ranked No. 9. “If I finish the year somewhere around (No.) 15 in the world, maybe I will be more worried. For the moment, I am not.”

The last time Medvedev lost consecutive Grand Slam first-round matches was in 2017 — at Melbourne Park in his major tournament debut, followed by Roland-Garros.

Medvedev lost in five sets to Cameron Norrie in Paris this year. In 2023, the Russian was seeded No. 2 at Roland-Garros and lost in the first round to Thiago Seyboth Wild, a qualifier who was ranked 172nd at the time.

Daniil Medvedev
Wimbledon 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com